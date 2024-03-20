Anthony produced 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 112-92 win over the Hornets.

Tuesday marked the eighth time Anthony has scored 20-plus points, the last time being Jan. 5 against the Nuggets. It was also the fifth time he's hit three threes in a game, which ties a season high. Anthony is averaging 10.2 points per game in March but is shooting just 25.0 percent from three on 3.6 3PA/G over that stretch.