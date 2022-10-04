Anthony totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 21 minutes in Monday's exhibition loss to Memphis.

Anthony was the Magic's leading scorer in the contest, with all but five of his 17 points coming from three-point range. The point guard didn't record any assists in the contest, but he did rank second on the team with five boards. Anthony blossomed in his sophomore campaign last season, averaging a team-best 16.3 points and 5.7 dimes. However, he may be hard-pressed to repeat those numbers if Markelle Fultz (toe) takes over the starting point-guard role this season.