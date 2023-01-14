Anthony accumulated five points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block over 19 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Jazz.

Anthony was barely visible in the loss, turning in another uninspiring performance. While Markelle Fultz continues to thrive as the starting point guard, Anthony has been unable to build any sort of momentum over the past couple of weeks. During that span, he is outside the top 250 in standard formats. While he should be better than that moving forward, it is hard to see him being anything more than a situational stream option, if and when the Magic are thin in the backcourt.