Anthony isn't expected to require an MRI after he exited Tuesday's 106-97 loss to the Trail Blazers with a right shoulder strain, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic appear confident that Anthony's shoulder injury is purely a muscular rather than a structural concern, leaving the team optimistic that the rookie will avoid an extended absence. That said, Anthony's status for Thursday's game at Golden State is unclear, making him the latest member of the Magic's growing list of injured players. After Anthony was limited to only 14 minutes Tuesday, Frank Mason (33 minutes) ended up picking up most of the extra playing time at point guard, finishing the contest with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.