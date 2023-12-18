Anthony finished with six points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one rebound across 19 minutes in Sunday's 114-97 loss to the Celtics.

After a 13-game stretch from Nov. 14 through Dec. 8 in which he averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 three-pointers, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 27.8 minutes per contest, Anthony has seen both his playing time and production trend downward. He's reached double figures in the scoring column once in his last three outings, despite shooting a solid 45.5 percent from the floor overall. Rather than poor efficiency, a decline in minutes seems to be the biggest culprit for Anthony's drop in scoring -- he's topped out at 20 minutes during that three-game stretch. With Markelle Fultz (knee) seemingly closing in on a return to action, Anthony could struggle to see his role expand from its current level in the Magic's future contests.