Anthony closed with eight points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to Golden State.

Over his last four appearances, Anthony averaged just 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.5 minutes. In 29 appearances before his recent cold spell, Anthony averaged 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. For now, it appears like Anthony is simply struggling. He's still playing over 20 minutes per game and remains a key piece of Orlando's rotation, but the potential return of Markelle Fultz (knee) could drop Anthony's fantasy value even further.