Anthony scored 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and a block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Anthony was deadly from beyond the arc, and he drilled the game-winning three at the buzzer that allowed the Magic to steal what seemed to be an unlikely road win given their fourth-quarter comeback. Anthony has taken over the starting role following Markelle Fultz's season-ending knee injury and is averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 assists per game in this last seven contests, all of them as a starter.