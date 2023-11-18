Anthony posted 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 103-97 victory over Chicago.

On the surface, Anthony's stat line was decent since he ended just two boards and three assists away from recording a triple-double as the Magic topped the Bulls. However, Anthony had another rough shooting performance, something that has been a trend for him of late. He's hitting just 27.9 percent of his shots from the field across his last five appearances.