Anthony supplied two points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 124-115 loss to the Hornets.

Anthony vanished in the loss, scoring fewer than 10 points for the fourth time in the past five games. He is one of the most inconsistent players in the league, with his overall value typically reliant on whether his shot is falling. Given the lack of upside, there is no reason to hold him outside of very deep formats.