Anthony (knee) isn't expected to miss time due to a hyperextended left knee suffered in Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers, head coach Jamahl Mosley said, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Anthony's hyperextended left knee doesn't appear severe enough to result in missed time for Orlando, which is good news for a team that has dealt with several injuries this season. He could be ready to return to the floor as soon as Friday against the Warriors. The 24-year-old guard played in 21 minutes during the loss to Cleveland, finishing with six points, five rebounds and four assists.