Anthony (ankle) isn't listed on the Magic's injury report ahead of Monday's game versus Cleveland.

Anthony tweaked his ankle during Sunday's win over Miami, but as expected, he'll be fine moving forward. The backup guard has been inconsistent in January, scoring in double figures just five times over his last 10 appearances. During that stretch, he's averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 23.2 minutes per game.