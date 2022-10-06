Anthony will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Spurs.
Anthony led the Magic in scoring in Monday's preseason opener, but he'll shift to the bench Thursday as the team experiments with a different lineup. Terrance Ross will join the starting five in Anthony's place as Jalen Suggs runs the point.
More News
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Leads Orlando in preseason opener•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Ruled out for finale•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Won't play Thursday•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Ruled out vs. Cavs•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Questionable for Tuesday's contest•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Exits early in first quarter•