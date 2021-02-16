Anthony was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his first right rib Tuesday and won't return before the All-Star break, which begins March 3, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The 20-year-old missed the past three games after suffering the injury Feb. 9, and he'll be sidelined for at least another month due to the injury. Anthony has no official timetable for his return, but the earliest he could be back will be the first game of the second half of the season, which will be during the second week of March. Michael Carter-Williams should continue to start at the point for Orlando, and Terrence Ross and Dwayne Bacon should also have increased roles.