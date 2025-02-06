Anthony will start Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Anthony will supplant Anthony Black in the first unit Wednesday, and his move into the starting lineup comes after back-to-back 20 points games. In eight starts this season, Anthony is averaging 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 31.5 minutes.
