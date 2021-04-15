Anthony played 21 minutes off the bench and added 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds during Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

Anthony played just six fewer minutes than Michael Carter-Williams and had nearly the same impact on the box score. While he's shot fewer than 10 shots in consecutive games, he's been much more efficient shooting than ball as opposed to when he first returned from injury. In five April games off the bench, Anthony is averaging his highest assist total of any month during his rookie campaign.