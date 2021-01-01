Anthony produced 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-92 loss to Philadelphia.

With Evan Fournier (back) forced to leave the game after only three minutes, Anthony found himself thrust into the fire. He came through for anyone that had him active and could be in for an increased role should Fournier or Terrence Ross (calf) miss any further time. Anthony will certainly do your field goal percentage no favors but he is not afraid to let fly and does have some upside in assists.