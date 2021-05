Anthony totaled 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes of Sunday's 128-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Anthony has struggled shooting in the month of May, hitting just 35.6 percent of his shots while committing nearly as many turnovers (16) as he has assists (19). On the bright side, he does have two 20-point outings in five games this month while adding 5.0 rebounds per contest.