Anthony logged 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench during Monday's 113-98 win over the Celtics.

With the Magic backcourt healthy again, Anthony has had trouble delivering consistent offense. The third-year guard has scored in double digits in only three of 10 games in January, averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 boards and 3.7 assists in 25 minutes a night. Anthony's ceiling still gives him some DFS tournament appeal, but he's otherwise off the fantasy radar in most formats barring another injury to Markelle Fultz or Jalen Suggs.