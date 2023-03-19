Anthony chipped in 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 victory over the Clippers.

Anthony scored double-digits for the fourth straight game, continuing what has been a solid week of production. With Jalen Suggs (concussion) sidelined, Anthony is going to soak up the bulk of the backup minutes behind Markell Fultz and Gary Harris. While his efficiency can sometimes be an issue, Anthony remains a solid addition to any 12-team roster thanks to volume alone.