Anthony scored 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 29 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hornets.

The rookie had managed only 12 points over his prior two games, but Anthony bounced back with a big effort Friday. It's only the third time this season he's dropped at least 20 points, but two of those performances have come in the last four games, and since returning to the lineup from a rib injury a month ago he's averaging 14.3 points, 4.9 boards, 4.9 assists and 1.3 threes.