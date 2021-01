Anthony scored 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 117-108 win over the Hornets.

The rookie set a new career scoring high while also setting a new personal best in made threes during his brief NBA career. Anthony still has the occasional hiccup but he's been fairly steady lately, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.0 threes and 0.9 steals over the last eight games.