Anthony tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 116-93 loss to the Hawks.

After totaling just 12 points back on May 3 and May 5, Anthony is averaging 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers over his last four games. The 20-year-old has been producing decent points, rebounds, and assists in his first year, but his 39.2 percent field-goal shooting through 45 games will need to improve if he wants to take a step forward next season. The rookie will look to help break the Magic's five-game skid Friday on the road against the 76ers.