Anthony accumulated 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 overtime win over the Bulls.

Anthony made his presence felt off the bench Saturday, tying his season-high mark in rebounds and scoring in double digits for the 34th time. A steady offensive weapon off the bench for the Magic, Anthony remains valuable in fantasy despite his bench role, but it's worth noting he has now gone 13 straight contests without reaching the 15-point mark.