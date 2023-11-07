Anthony provided 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 117-102 loss to the Mavericks.

Anthony received a starter's workload despite coming off the bench as usual Monday. Although his minutes have fluctuated throughout Orlando's first seven games, Anthony has hit double-digit scoring in every contest.