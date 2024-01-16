Anthony posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 98-94 win over the Knicks.

The fourth-year guard put together one of his better all-around lines of the season, but consistency remains an issue for Anthony. Over his last 14 games he's failed to score in double digits five times, averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.0 threes and 1.0 steals in 24.4 minutes a contest, shooting just 42.1 percent from the floor and 26.4 percent from beyond the arc.