Anthony posted 15 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in Friday's loss to the Celtics.

Anthony has scored in double digits in three of his four games as a starter, but he has been far from impressive -- he is shooting just 35.8 percent from the field and 16.6 percent from three-point range while also posting a 10:13 assist-to-turnover ratio in that four-game stretch. Anthony is likely to remain as the Magic's starting point guard, but he depends on heavy volume to make an impact as a scorer and is not bringing too much to the table aside from that.