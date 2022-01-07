Anthony (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Pistons.

Anthony missed eight of nine games due to a lingering ankle injury, but he returned Wednesday and posted 26 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 26 minutes. However, the breakout star once again finds himself on the injury report with an ankle issue. It's unclear if the Magic are merely being precautionary, or if he suffered a setback. More information on his status will likely be given closer to Saturday's 7:00 PM ET tip.