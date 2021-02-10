Anthony (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Anthony suffered a strained shoulder Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, but he's avoided the need for an MRI and play as soon as Thursday. If he sits out, Frank Mason would presumably start at point guard.
More News
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Likely to avoid MRI•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Exits with shoulder strain•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Dishes out career-high nine dimes•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Solid performance in loss•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Steady production in Sunday's loss•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Pops for career-high 21•