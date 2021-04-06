Anthony (ribs) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards,

Anthony has been sidelined since Feb. 11 due to broken ribs. He was able to practice Tuesday, and it's possible he makes his long-awaited return Wednesday. If he does see the court, the rookie could have a minutes limit. Long-term, Anthony could see more offensive responsibility than he had earlier in the season since the Magic traded away its top three offensive options at the deadline. In his 17 starts this season, the rookie has averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 rebounds in 29.0 minutes.