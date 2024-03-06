Anthony amassed 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 101-89 victory over the Hornets.

Anthony bounced back from two subpar outings off the bench, including a two-point effort (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) against the Pistons on Sunday, to deliver his 40th game with double-digit points, all of them coming off the bench. Anthony will have a fair share of low-scoring efforts due to his bench role, but more often than not, he'll be a reliable scoring alternative for the Magic. That said, he's averaging only 9.2 points per game since the beginning of February.