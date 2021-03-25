Anthony (ribs) is taking part in on-court activities but hasn't been cleared for contact and doesn't appear close to returning to games, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The 20-year-old's fractured ribs aren't totally healed, so he'll need to undergo an MRI to gain clearance before participating in any contact work. Anthony is progressing in his recovery but remains without a firm timetable for his return to game action. Michael Carter-Williams should continue operating as Orlando's primary point guard in the meantime.