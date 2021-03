Anthony (ribs) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Anthony hasn't played since early February while working to recover from a fractured rib. The Magic haven't offered an updated timetable for the rookie's return since previously having ruled him out through the All-Star break. As long as he's sidelined, Michael Carter-Williams should continue starting while Dwayne Bacon also handles an increased workload.