Anthony notched zero points (0-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 109-102 loss to the Bucks.

Anthony suited up for a fourth straight game following a month-long absence due to an oblique injury, but after scoring in double figures during three straight contests, the third-year guard went scoreless across 21 minutes Monday. While the poor shooting performance was a step in the wrong direction, it doesn't appear like he suffered a setback with his injury, so it can likely be chalked up to an off night. Anthony will look to get back on track Wednesday against the Clippers.