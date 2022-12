Anthony totaled 11 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 125-108 loss to the Hawks.

After missing over a month with an oblique injury, Anthony played 24 minutes before fouling out. He was expected to play around 20 minutes but exceeded that total despite the foul trouble. He came off the bench Wednesday but it's probable that he'll make his way back into the starting lineup once he's closer to full strength.