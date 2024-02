Anthony notched 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 108-98 victory over the Spurs.

Anthony has been extremely inconsistent in terms of his scoring figures, and his bench role doesn't do him any favors when it comes to his fantasy upside, which is already limited given his contributions. Anthony is averaging just 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 19.9 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.