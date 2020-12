Anthony had 12 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in Sunday's win over the Wizards.

Anthony scored in double-figures for the first time in his career and got to the line six times after not shooting a free throw in his last two games. The North Carolina product has looked promising as a scorer and distributor (14 assists in 55 total minutes) thus far, but he's only averaging 18.3 minutes per game off the bench.