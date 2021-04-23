Anthony registered 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 135-100 loss to the Pelicans.

The 20-year-old has now scored double-digit points in eight of his last nine games, a span in which he's averaging 13.5 points, 5.6 assists and 4.5 assists. Anthony has started the last four games for the Magic and should continue starting as long as Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) is out of the lineup. The rookie will look to extend his stellar play Sunday at home against the Lakers.