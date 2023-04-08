Anthony finished with 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 101-84 loss to the Nets.

Anthony started for the first time since late October but delivered a solid stat line, ending just one rebound shy of a double-double and putting up solid passing numbers as well. The shooting woes can be concerning, but Anthony tends to produce even when he's having off nights in terms of efficiency. He's now scored in double digits in 13 games in a row, averaging 16.1 points per game in that stretch.