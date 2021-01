Anthony posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 132-90 loss to Houston.

As advertized, Anthony played fewer than 30 minutes in his first start of the season. He came just one point shy of tying his season high in scoring despite being unable to convert anything from three-point range. The 20-year-old should continue to see plenty of playing time now that Markelle Fultz is done for the season with a torn ACL.