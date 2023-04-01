Anthony registered 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Friday's 116-109 win over the Wizards.

Anthony continues to be a reliable sixth man for the Magic, scoring in double digits in 10 straight games. In that stretch, Anthony has averaged 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.7 three-pointers while shooting 49 percent from the field. Anthony and the Magic will take on the Pistons on April 2 for their next outing.