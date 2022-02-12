Anthony finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 114-99 loss to the Jazz.

Anthony trailed only Wendell Carter Jr. for high-scoring honors for Orlando, and he was one of two Magic players to make at least half of his field-goal attempts. The point guard balanced his stat line with six boards and five dimes, though he also racked up a game-high seven turnovers. Anthony has faded a bit since the start of the campaign, but he remains a solid fantasy floor general capable of contributing across multiple categories.