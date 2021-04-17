Anthony recorded 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Friday's loss to the Raptors.

The 20-year-old joined the starting five with Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) sidelined and posted his highest-scoring effort since Jan. 25. Before Friday's game, Anthony was averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 24.0 minutes off the bench over his past five games since returning from a rib injury that cost him 25 games. The rookie should start at least one more game for the Magic with Carter-Williams out of the lineup, and it's possible Anthony sticks in the starting lineup if he continues to play well for the rebuilding Magic.