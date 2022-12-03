Anthony recorded 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 107-96 loss to Cleveland.

Anthony has scored in double digits in his two appearances off the bench this season, but his role is not expected to be altered no matter how well he performs since Markelle Fultz and Franz Wagner are fully entrenched as the backcourt duo while Jalen Suggs (ankle) remains out. Anthony should continue to see decent minutes as a backup, though.