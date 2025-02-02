Anthony ended Saturday's 113-99 loss to the Jazz with 23 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes.

Anthony and Franz Wagner (37 points) were the only Magic players to score in double digits Saturday as Orlando shot 33.0 percent from the field and went 9-for-41 from three-point range. Anthony has scored in double digits off the bench in two straight games and appears to be getting more acclimated to his reserve role. He'll look to stay on track against the Warriors on Monday.