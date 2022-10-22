Anthony ended Friday's 108-98 loss to the Hawks with 25 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two assists, one block and a steal across 28 minutes.

Anthony helped the Magic jump out to an early lead with eight first-quarter points on 3-of-3 shooting while also knocking down both of his free-throw attempts in the period. He followed that up by going a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range in the second quarter, two of which came off assists from Terrence Ross, to give Anthony 17 points at the half. Despite the hot start off the bench, the Magic forward only took four shots in the second half, making two of them, while also knocking down three of five free-throw attempts as the Hawks took the lead down the stretch.