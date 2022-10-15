Anthony racked up 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-6 FT), to go with one assist in 22 minutes of action during Orlando's 114-108 victory over Cleveland on Friday. He also had three turnovers.

Anthony supplied little outside of the scoring column, but his efficiency was refreshing. Anthony entered the contest shooting just 34.1 percent through four prior preseason contests. Anthony can typically be counted on for more well-rounded production. The 22-year-old averaged 16.3 points, 5.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game last season.