Anthony had 26 points (6-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's win over the Grizzlies.

Anthony has looked impressive since returning to the starting lineup and while the 26-point performance represents the best game of his young NBA career so far, it's also worth mentioning he has scored at least 15 points in four games in a row for the first time this season. He's averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game across his last nine starts.