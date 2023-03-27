Anthony logged 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 119-106 win over the Nets.

Anthony was efficient from the field en route to a team-high 21 points, marking his third 20-plus-point came in March (13 appearances). During that stretch, the third-year guard has averaged 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 28.7 minutes.