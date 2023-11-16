Anthony produced 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 96-94 win over the Bulls.

Anthony tallied 16 points in the victory Wednesday, an improved performance compared to last week. Despite some inconsistency, Anthony has scored in double digits in all but two games thus far, providing the Magic with a reliable scoring threat off the bench. His overall upside is limited, but even so, he certainly isn't out of place on a 12-team fantasy roster.