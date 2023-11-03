Anthony notched 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 victory over the Jazz.

Markelle Fultz was a late scratch due to left knee swelling, so Gary Harris joined the first unit. However, Harris suffered a groin injury in the first half and didn't return, forcing Joe Ingles to start the second half. While Ingles started, Anthony and Anthony Black were the ones who stepped up their production for the shorthanded Magic. If Fultz and Harris remain sidelined, Anthony may get a look with the first unit moving forward. Even before the injuries, Anthony was impressing off the bench. Across five appearances, he's averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.4 minutes per game.